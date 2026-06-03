INDIA

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister; Holds Copy of Indian Constitution (Watch Video)

DK Shivakumar took office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, symbolically holding a copy of the Indian Constitution during his oath. The gesture underscored his commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. Earlier in the day, the CM-designate publicly bowed down to the people before officially assuming the state's top role.

Published: Jun 03, 2026 04:23 PM IST
DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister; Holds Copy of Indian Constitution (Watch Video)
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In a symbolically significant ceremony, D.K. Shivakumar officially took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today, June 3, while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. The gesture was widely seen as a public declaration of his commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles, and the rule of law as he assumes the state's top executive role. The event marks a major political milestone for the region, drawing substantial attention from both citizens and political analysts across the country. Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar bowed down to the people before taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. DK Shivakumar Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader To Take Oath As Karnataka CM Today.

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

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Related Topics

CM Designate DK Shivakumar Congress leader Constitution of India DK Shivakumar DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony DK Shivakumar Swearing-In Ceremony