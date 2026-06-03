DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister; Holds Copy of Indian Constitution (Watch Video)

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In a symbolically significant ceremony, D.K. Shivakumar officially took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today, June 3, while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. The gesture was widely seen as a public declaration of his commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles, and the rule of law as he assumes the state's top executive role. The event marks a major political milestone for the region, drawing substantial attention from both citizens and political analysts across the country. Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar bowed down to the people before taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. DK Shivakumar Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader To Take Oath As Karnataka CM Today.

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Pic Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/BMF3F3EOeB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Video Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/gYMsDu8hqL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).