DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister; Holds Copy of Indian Constitution (Watch Video)
DK Shivakumar took office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, symbolically holding a copy of the Indian Constitution during his oath. The gesture underscored his commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. Earlier in the day, the CM-designate publicly bowed down to the people before officially assuming the state's top role.
In a symbolically significant ceremony, D.K. Shivakumar officially took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today, June 3, while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. The gesture was widely seen as a public declaration of his commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles, and the rule of law as he assumes the state's top executive role. The event marks a major political milestone for the region, drawing substantial attention from both citizens and political analysts across the country. Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar bowed down to the people before taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. DK Shivakumar Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader To Take Oath As Karnataka CM Today.
DK Shivakumar Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka
Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.
(Pic Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/BMF3F3EOeB
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.
(Video Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/gYMsDu8hqL
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).