The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Ashish Ghosh as its candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj assembly by-election in West Bengal, scheduled for June 19. The decision came with the approval of the party’s central leadership. Earlier, the Congress, in alliance with the Left Front, named Qabil Uddin Sheikh as its nominee. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded 38-year-old Alifa Ahmed for the seat. West Bengal Assembly By-Elections 2025: TMC Names Alifa Ahmed, Daughter of Late MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, as Candidate for Kaliganj Bypoll on June 19.

Ashish Ghosh Named As BJP Candidate for Kaliganj Assembly Bye-Election 2025

West Bengal | BJP announces Ashish Ghosh as the party candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj assembly constituency bye-elections pic.twitter.com/x4l8XuaMuq — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

