Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Propose Congress President's Name as Prime Minister Candidate For Lok Sabha Election 2024, Say Sources

Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting held on Tuesday.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting held on Tuesday, December 19, sources aware of the development said. The sources added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported the move. Kharge, however, has politely declined, sources added. More details are awaited. Top Leaders of Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi, Condemn Suspension of 141 MPs in Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Propose Congress President's Name as Prime Minister Candidate For Lok Sabha Election 2024, Say Sources

Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting held on Tuesday.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting held on Tuesday, December 19, sources aware of the development said. The sources added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported the move. Kharge, however, has politely declined, sources added. More details are awaited. Top Leaders of Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi, Condemn Suspension of 141 MPs in Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Arvind Kejriwal INDIA Bloc INDIA Bloc PM Face Live Breaking News Headlines Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face Mamata Banerjee
You might also like
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Forces Students To Take Shower In School Premises (Watch Video)
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Forces Students To Take Shower In School Premises (Watch Video)
Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
News

Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
Tags:
Arvind Kejriwal INDIA Bloc INDIA Bloc PM Face Live Breaking News Headlines Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face Mamata Banerjee
You might also like
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Forces Students To Take Shower In School Premises (Watch Video)
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Forces Students To Take Shower In School Premises (Watch Video)
Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
News

Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
School Holiday in Tirunelveli: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 20 Due to Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu
News

School Holiday in Tirunelveli: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 20 Due to Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023
News

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023
News

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023
Google Trends Google Trends
Daryl Mitchell
100K+ searches
IPL Auction 2023 Live
50K+ searches
Kavya Maran
50K+ searches
Mitchell Starc IPL 2024 auction
50K+ searches
Pat Cummins
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Says They Are Defending Their Values and Operating According to International Law (Watch Video)
Israel
Google Trends Google Trends
Daryl Mitchell
100K+ searches
IPL Auction 2023 Live
50K+ searches
Kavya Maran
50K+ searches
Mitchell Starc IPL 2024 auction
50K+ searches
Pat Cummins
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma