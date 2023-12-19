Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Propose Congress President's Name as Prime Minister Candidate For Lok Sabha Election 2024, Say Sources

Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc's PM face at the alliance's meeting held on Tuesday, December 19, sources aware of the development said. The sources added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported the move. Kharge, however, has politely declined, sources added. More details are awaited. Top Leaders of Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi, Condemn Suspension of 141 MPs in Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggested Mallikarjun Kharge's name for PM face #INDIAAlliance — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) December 19, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face?

#Breaking TMC's Mamata Banerjee & AAP'S Arvind Kejriwal propose Mallikarjun Kharge to be made PM face for India Bloc! "lets win first, then let's see. I don't seek anything" : Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/T85xdxP4IM — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 19, 2023

