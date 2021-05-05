Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal today. Banerjee was sworn as Bengal Chief Minister for the third time in the shadow of COVID-19.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

