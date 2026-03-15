Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4

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The Election Commission (EC) today, March 15, announced the schedule for the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026. The EC also announced the schedule for assembly polls in West Bengal, Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, and Assam. According to the schedule, the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 will be conducted in a single phase. Polling will take place on April 9 across all 30 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. The current assembly in Puducherry will complete its term on June 15. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately. Check the Puducherry Assembly election date and the full schedule below. Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4.

Puducherry to Vote on April 9, Result on May 4

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).