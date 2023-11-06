The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, November 6, released the sixth list of three candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election 2023. The party has fielded Girraj Malinga from the Bari assembly seat and Deepak Kadvasra from the Barmer assembly constituency. Arun Amraram Chaudhary has been given a ticket from the Pachpadra seat. Congress MLA Girraj Malinga, representing the Bari seat in Dholpur, officially joined the BJP on Sunday in Jaipur, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in attendance. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 15 Candidates Ahead of State Polls.

BJP Releases Sixth List of Three Candidates

BJP releases sixth list of candidates for upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/H0CkkTfbGR — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

