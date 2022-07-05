Amid heavy rainfalls in the city, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. Shinde's visit comes a day after the new government in Maharashtra won the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, while 3 members abstained from voting.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UQyj0zEWK4 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)