West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 23 and April 29, Result on May 4

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, announced the schedule for West Bengal assembly elections. As per the schedule, the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 will be held in two phases. Polling will be held on April 23 for first phase and April 29 for the second phase in all 294 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The current assembly in West Bengal ends on May 7. The model code of conduct comes into effect immediately. Check the West Bengal assembly election date and full schedule below. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement Live Streaming: Watch Election Commission’s Press Conference on Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Date:

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).