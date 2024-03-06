Alia Bhatt treated fans and followers to a stunning look she wore for an event. The actress wore a chic all-black-suited look. She oozed boss-babe vibes. The suit featured a plunging neckline. To amp up the glam, she accessorised the look with a chunky gold necklace and gold hoop earrings. For her makeup, she opted for dramatic, smokey eyes with hints of copper on her cheeks and lips. Her long, softly blown-out hair finished the look with finesse. Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics).

View Alia Bhatt’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

