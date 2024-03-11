The fashion spotlight shone brightly at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024, stealing the show with Hollywood's elite showcasing their most exquisite ensembles. While the main event was noted for its subdued glamour, the after-party burst into a kaleidoscope of haute couture and statement looks. A-list celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Demi Lovato, graced the red carpet in stunning gowns and sleek suits, setting the tone for a night of fashion-forward elegance. From intricate detailing to bold accessories, each attendee exuded confidence and style, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world with their impeccable choices. Oscars 2024 Best Dressed Celebs: Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Ariana Grande, and Other A-Listers Dazzle on the Red Carpet!.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair #Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/NcBEu2Ihkv — 21 (@21metgala) March 11, 2024

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

It’s date night for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the #VanityFairOscarParty. pic.twitter.com/XoqBu0Ef4W — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 11, 2024

BLACKPINK's Rose

Charles Melton and His Sister

Charles Melton helps adjust his sister’s jacket before stepping away to get his photos taken at the #VanityFairOscarParty 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oCpNvwoAYw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2024

Jodie Turner-Smith

Michelle Yeoh

Hollywood’s biggest night isn’t over yet. Tune in now and watch the #VanityFairOscarParty red carpet LIVE. 🥂 https://t.co/L50F9P5sxw — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 11, 2024

Demi Lovato

We're going to need the details behind #DemiLovato's red carpet glam STAT! The singer was seen at the #VanityFairOscarParty rocking a classic 90's lip, and tbh we're obsessed with this look 😍 Images via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JtqWNHPJRh — Allure (@Allure_magazine) March 11, 2024

Glen Powell

Jennifer Coolidge, Pam Anderson, Selma Blair

Jennifer Coolidge, Pam Anderson, Selma Blair y Jeff Goldblum hacen su arrivo a la fiesta oficial de los #Oscars#VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/NlX9WcFlsa — Naga (@naganicol) March 11, 2024

