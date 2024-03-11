The highly anticipated Oscar 2024 ceremony, held at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, unfolded with a spectacular showcase of Hollywood glamour. From Emma Stone to Zendaya, the celebs exuded elegance and style, captivating with their stunning red carpet appearances. The event is a testament to their impeccable fashion sense and star power, leaving audiences in awe of their ability to effortlessly command attention and steal the spotlight on this iconic night. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out the Big Winners of the 96th Academy Awards!

Florence Pugh

Zendaya

Ariana Grande

vanessa hudgens interviewing ariana on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/T32XAkJmt4 — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) March 10, 2024

Charlize Theron

Emma Stone

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie no red carpet do #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WMSohTalzn — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) March 10, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy

America Ferrera

America Ferrera wearing custom Versace for the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8mOaGJUTCo — America Ferrera Updates (@ferreraupdates) March 10, 2024

Lily Gladstone

📹 Lily Gladstone sharing a hug with @OsageNews at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OmpDFcDrQ2 — Lily Gladstone Updates (@LilyGUpdates) March 10, 2024

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh can do no wrong at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ZZVuldNkbM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2024

