The highly anticipated Oscar 2024 ceremony, held at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, unfolded with a spectacular showcase of Hollywood glamour. From Emma Stone to Zendaya, the celebs exuded elegance and style, captivating with their stunning red carpet appearances. The event is a testament to their impeccable fashion sense and star power, leaving audiences in awe of their ability to effortlessly command attention and steal the spotlight on this iconic night. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out the Big Winners of the 96th Academy Awards!
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh on the red carpet.#Oscars | #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/y7zMnrdj9M
— Julien (@MajorDcp) March 10, 2024
Zendaya
Zendaya at the 2024 #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/vyjUTuP6FD
— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 10, 2024
Ariana Grande
vanessa hudgens interviewing ariana on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/T32XAkJmt4
— Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) March 10, 2024
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron poses for photos on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/qqUIp7pzs0 pic.twitter.com/oYHHbv0lfX
— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024
Emma Stone
Emma Stone on the red carpet.#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/vzgopVtsjH
— Julien (@MajorDcp) March 10, 2024
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie no red carpet do #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WMSohTalzn
— CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) March 10, 2024
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet.#Oscars | #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/w9UpdXiNs7
— Julien (@MajorDcp) March 10, 2024
America Ferrera
America Ferrera wearing custom Versace for the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8mOaGJUTCo
— America Ferrera Updates (@ferreraupdates) March 10, 2024
Lily Gladstone
📹 Lily Gladstone sharing a hug with @OsageNews at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OmpDFcDrQ2
— Lily Gladstone Updates (@LilyGUpdates) March 10, 2024
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh can do no wrong at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ZZVuldNkbM
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2024
