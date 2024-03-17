Former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin extended St. Patrick's Day 2024 greetings on the occasion of the Irish festival celebrating the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. "Wishing all of you a Happy St. Patrick’s Day – a celebration of faith and the history and culture of Ireland. One doesn’t have to be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Nor do you have to be on Earth…in fact, @NASA astronaut Cady Coleman celebrated St. Paddy’s from the ISS playing the flute a few years back! Have a safe and fun day today!." Buzz Aldrin posted on X. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, brought to the Emerald Isle when he was kidnapped and enslaved. Though he eventually escaped, he returned and advanced Christianity throughout the island. Apollo 11 Launch's 54th Anniversary: Buzz Aldrin, Second Man on Moon Celebrates Historic Event With Steak and Eggs (View Pic).

Happy St. Patrick's Day 2024

Wishing all of you a Happy St. Patrick’s Day – a celebration of faith and the history and culture of Ireland. One doesn’t have to be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Nor do you have to be on Earth…in fact, @NASA astronaut Cady Coleman celebrated St. Paddy’s from the ISS playing a… pic.twitter.com/K26AqOoFia — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)