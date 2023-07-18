American former astronaut and the second person to walk on the moon Buzz Aldrin recently shared a heartwarming post on Twitter celebrating the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch. The Apollo 11 mission was launched from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on July 16, 1969, and the mission completed its landing on July 20, 1969. Both astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin returned to Earth on July 24, 1969, after spending more than eight days in space. Buzz Aldrin made three spacewalks as pilot of the 1966 Gemini 12 mission and was the Lunar Module Eagle pilot on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission. "Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca [sic]," Buzz Aldrin wrote while sharing his picture celebrating the Apollo 11 launch anniversary. National Moon Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Commemorates Neil Armstrong's Landing on the Moon.

Here's Buzz Aldrin's Tweet:

#Apollo11 launch day, 54th anniversary. 🇺🇸🚀🌛 Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca. pic.twitter.com/x9uqCZa6SO — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)