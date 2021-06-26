International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 is observed every year on June 26 to spread awareness about global drug misuse. The main aim behind observing this day is to eliminate the global drug problem. On this day, several private and government organisations come together to help the victims of drug abuse. Now today, several people are sharing powerful  International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 messages, quotes, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to raise awareness about the misuse of drugs. Take a look:

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 Message

Say No to Drugs

Be Drug-Free

Seek Help, Stay Safe!

Anti Drug Day

