International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 is observed every year on June 26 to spread awareness about global drug misuse. The main aim behind observing this day is to eliminate the global drug problem. On this day, several private and government organisations come together to help the victims of drug abuse. Now today, several people are sharing powerful International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 messages, quotes, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to raise awareness about the misuse of drugs. Take a look:

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 Message

There is so much that life has to offer us and choosing drugs over life is the worst decision we can make. Don't let your life go up in smoke. Warm wishes on International Anti Drug Day to everyone. #DrugAbuseAwareness#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse pic.twitter.com/9z7JIrykhu — Ishi Rathore (@RathoreIshi) June 26, 2021

Say No to Drugs

Be Drug-Free

Seek Help, Stay Safe!

Using drugs is a temporary escape route but has grave repercussions on one's mental & physical health. Stay away from drugs, Seek Help, Stay Safe.#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse pic.twitter.com/xR8GhYG7cO — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) June 26, 2021

Anti Drug Day

Drug has the power to take away all the good things we have in our lives and ultimately our lives. Don't let that happen. Warm wishes on International Anti Drug Day.#SayNoToDrugs #ShareDrugFactsToSaveLives#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse #june26th2021 pic.twitter.com/2XRzWCAzah — MOHAMMED ANEES. TM (@tm_anees) June 26, 2021

