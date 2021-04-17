Swami Avdheshanand Giri Requests People to Not Come in Large Numbers for Snan, Follow Rules Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases:

We respect Prime Minister's appeal. I request the people to not come for snan in large numbers, in the wake of #COVID19 situation, and follow all rules: Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara pic.twitter.com/w38QFOWZdF — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

