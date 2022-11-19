US President Joe Biden on Monday, November 21, pardoned the National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony on the South Lawn. The President celebrated the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation in the United States. On this occasion, Biden wished American families a safe and healthy holiday. G20 Summit 2022: Joe Biden Skips Gala Dinner Hosted by Indonesia President Due to Last-Minute Change in His Schedule.

National Thanksgiving Turkey 2022:

