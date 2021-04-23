People Remember William Shakespeare On His Birth and Death Anniversary

23 April 1616. William Shakespeare, died (aged 52). His works include 39 plays, notably, Hamlet, Othello and Macbeth and 154 sonnets. His plays have been translated into every major language. He also introduced numerous new words into the English language. pic.twitter.com/o7pkDTYrJo — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) April 23, 2021

William Shakespeare Quotes

“One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.” William Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/8FF05Hxo1f — Mihaela Bucur 🌈🌳 (@mihaelabucur10) April 23, 2021

Remembering Shakespeare's Works

Today is #shakespeareday with April 23rd thought to be the day on which William Shakespeare was born (in 1564) and died (1616). In celebration, here’s ‘The Very Condensed Shakespeare’, a slightly abridged version of all his work. pic.twitter.com/SOWBWERszj — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) April 23, 2021

Netizens Honour William Shakespeare

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE! 🎉 🥳 Whilst it remains a mystery as to exactly when the Bard was born, it is widely believed that his birthday is on April 23rd. What's more, it is thought that he died the same day 52 years later! Here's to you Mr Shakespeare 🍻 pic.twitter.com/96krvjEhR6 — The Show Must Go Online (@TSMGOnlineLive) April 23, 2021

English Language Day is Observed on His Birth Anniversary

23 April 1564. William Shakespeare, the greatest writer in the English language, was probably born in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire on this day (though he was baptised on 26 April 1564). He is often called England’s national poet and the “Bard of Avon” or simply “the Bard”. pic.twitter.com/crRHt4OnkD — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) April 23, 2021

