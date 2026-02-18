The crescent moon of Ramzan 2026 or Ramzan Ka Chand has been sighted in several parts of India today, February 18. Subsequently, Muslims in India will observe their first Ramzan fast, also known as Roza, tomorrow, February 19. Eid 2026 or Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr shall fall on 20th or 21st March, depending on the moon sighting on March 19. Ramzan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, marking the period when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Beyond the physical act of fasting from dawn to sunset, it is a time for deep spiritual reflection, increased charity (Zakat), and communal prayers like Tarawih. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Ramzan 2026 Moon Sighting Confirmed in India

