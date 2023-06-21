A yoga session was organised at iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023. At the event at Gate of India, women and girls in Nauwari saree were seen performing various yoga asanas. Nauwari saree is a popular traditional dress in Maharashtra. A video of women and girls in Nauwari saree performing yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai is going viral on social media. Water Yoga Video: People Perform Yoga Asanas in Swimming Pool to Mark International Yoga Day 2023 in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Women and Girls in Nauwari Saree Performing Yoga in Mumbai:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women in Nauwari saree perform yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/SVzYdHgM90 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)