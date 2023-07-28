Amidst Mumbai's heavy rains, animals also take refuge under shelter. Recently, an adult monitor lizard was found taking shelter in the common toilet of Andheri's Janak Deep Society. The security of the building spotted the monitor lizard while he was on his way to use the toilet. The Maharashtra Forest Department further rescued the monitor lizard. Check the pictures of the monitor lizard here. #MumbaiRains Pics, Videos and Funny Memes Pour Along With the Rainy Shower in Mumbai, Check Viral Tweets.

Monitor Lizard in Toilet:

As heavy #rains continue in #Mumbai we rescue this adult monitor lizard taking shelter in the common toilet of #Andheri's Janak Deep Society. Spotted by security of the bldg while he was on his way to use the loo. Safely rescued in coord. with @MahaForest @ranjeetnature pic.twitter.com/SXWMH23n9Q — RAWW (@raww_ngo) July 27, 2023

