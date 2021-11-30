Banglore-based fintech firm Cred has earned market confidence for its quirky advertising featuring retired sporting personalities, actors, and singers. Now, the Cred app has launched a new animated ad film bringing in more nostalgia with 90s comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi. Chacha Chaudhary was created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in the early 1970s who is known for his extreme intelligence. Launching its first animated film, which they titled ‘Not an ad’, the two cartoon characters in the film promote financial responsibility and independence. The nearly three-minute-long ad film has been created by Bakarmax, an Indian webcomic studio.Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and Other 90's Indian Cricketers Form a ‘Boyband’ in CRED’s Latest Advertisement

Watch The Ad Film Here: 

Netizens' Reaction To The Ad Film 

The Ad Takes Trip Down On Nostalgia Lane

Pure Gold!

Creativity At its Peak

New Cred Ad Campaign Serves More Nostalgia 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)