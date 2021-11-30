Banglore-based fintech firm Cred has earned market confidence for its quirky advertising featuring retired sporting personalities, actors, and singers. Now, the Cred app has launched a new animated ad film bringing in more nostalgia with 90s comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi. Chacha Chaudhary was created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in the early 1970s who is known for his extreme intelligence. Launching its first animated film, which they titled ‘Not an ad’, the two cartoon characters in the film promote financial responsibility and independence. The nearly three-minute-long ad film has been created by Bakarmax, an Indian webcomic studio.Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and Other 90's Indian Cricketers Form a ‘Boyband’ in CRED’s Latest Advertisement

Watch The Ad Film Here:

Netizens' Reaction To The Ad Film

HAHAHAHA @bakarmax_ this is so good! raghubir yadav as chachaji is too cute 🥺❤️https://t.co/cj8hdhdhWX — srijani (@earlnextdoor_) November 29, 2021

The Ad Takes Trip Down On Nostalgia Lane

Most 90s kids would relate to these characters - Chacha Chaudhary, Suppandi, Sabu... :)#nostalgiahttps://t.co/4LahanKC5i — Alas Poor Yorick. (@YorickPinto) November 29, 2021

Pure Gold!

😘 I remember trolling @CRED_club for its ad with Madhuri Dixit and others. Man, they have changed the advertising industry itself. Take a bow, Cred Club, creative team. https://t.co/7PeJyspFw5 — Ordinary Person (@ordinarperson01) November 29, 2021

Creativity At its Peak

New Cred Ad Campaign Serves More Nostalgia

Chacha Chaudhary & Suppandi in one film? @CRED_club iski NFT toh karwa hi lo! https://t.co/hq2VZpRvyj — PrasadBhat.eth (@PrasadPBhat) November 29, 2021

