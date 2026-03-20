A video going viral on social media shows a Mumbai police official stopping influencer Gauri More during the Gudi Padwa 2026 bike ride in Girgaon. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Aamchi Mumbai. In the video, Gauri More is seen seated on a Kawasaki H2 bike as a woman police officer approaches her and stops her. The incident took place during the Gudi Padwa bike ride in Mumbai's Girgaon area. It is reported that Mumbai police stopped Gauri More as loud silencers and revving sounds grabbed their attention. The video shows the police official questioning Gauri More. The influencer is known for her viral Gudi Padwa look. Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Others Extend Gudi Padwa 2026 Wishes.

Gauri More Stopped by Mumbai Police in Girgaon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamchi Mumbai | Rutvik Redkar (@_aamchi_mumbai_)

Influencer Gauri More Seen Riding Kawasaki H2 During Gudi Padwa Bike Ride at Girgaon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri More ✨ (@gauri.more666)

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