Lavanya and Raj Tarun’s ongoing case has taken a new turn with the arrest of Mastan Sai, a YouTuber accused by Lavanya of blackmailing her after recording private videos of multiple women without consent. The Narsingi Police in Hyderabad apprehended Mastan based on evidence provided by Lavanya, who revealed that over 300 such videos were found on his hard drive. Mastan, known for pretending to offer love and marriage to target women, had previously been arrested in a drug case at the Varalakshmi Tiffin Center in Gachibowli, and before that, in Andhra Pradesh for a similar incident. Lavanya had also filed accusations against Raj Tarun for cheating, forcing her to abort a child, and being involved with co-star Malvi Malhotra, claims Raj has denied, citing her drug addiction and harassment as reasons for their breakup. Lavanya Hurls Sandal at Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Raj Tarun’s Friend RJ Shekar Basha on Live TV (Watch Videos).

YouTuber Mastan Sai Faces Arrest in Lavanya Chowdary-Raj Tarun Controversy for Blackmailing Women

