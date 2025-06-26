A video of a passenger allegedly stealing a life jacket from an IndiGo flight has gone viral. The video, shot mid-flight, shows a fellow flyer confronting the man and asking him to open his backpack, revealing a life vest hidden inside. Life jackets, which are placed under each seat for emergency use, are critical safety equipment, and tampering with or removing them is a violation of aviation safety norms. In the video, the man who was caught stealing the life jacket appears visibly nervous and fails to provide a clear explanation, while the person filming calmly reminds him of the risks involved. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

Man Caught Stealing Life Jacket on IndiGo Flight

