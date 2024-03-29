An X user identified as Soham Bhattacharya recently alleged that a Zomato agent's account was suspended by the food delivery app just days before the man's sister's wedding. The X user, who claims to be a law student shared a post on X (formerly twitter), saying that he encountered the Zomato delivery guy while he was returning from work in Mumbai's GTB Nagar. He stated that he found the man sobbing and seeking help from passersby. Bhattacharya identified the man as Ayush Saini. He claimed that the man was saving up for his sister's wedding when tragedy struck him. In his post, Bhattacharya also shared Saini's financial details, including a UPI QR code, to offer assistance to the man in need. He also tagged the food delivery app giving details about the incident. Zomato responded to Bhattacharya's X thread and assured him that the food delivery app would look into the matter. The quirky post got mixed reactions from X users. Zomato Delivery Agent Delivers Food on Horse in Chanchalguda Amid Long Queues at Petrol Pumps Across Hyderabad (Watch Video).

This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & @zomato @zomatocare blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding

Please make it viral if you can pic.twitter.com/sl8juEBsaJ

— Soham Bhattacharya ⚖️ 🇮🇳 (@Sohamllb) March 28, 2024