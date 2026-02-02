A severe winter cold front has transformed Niagara Falls into a crystalline spectacle, drawing crowds of tourists eager to witness the landmark’s partial freeze. Several videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing Niagara Falls turning into a winter wonderland. Following a weekend of sub-zero temperatures across Ontario and New York, massive ice formations have built up around the base of the falls, creating a "winter wonderland" effect as mist freezes onto surrounding trees and walkways. While the sheer volume of water, estimated at 3,160 tons per second, prevents the falls from freezing solid, the accumulation of "ice bridges" and frozen precipices has reached levels rarely seen in recent years. Local authorities have advised visitors to exercise caution on slick observation decks as the Arctic air mass is expected to linger through the early part of the week. Snowball Fight in New York: Hundreds Play in Snow at Brooklyn's McCarren Park Amid Major Winter Storm in US (Watch Video).

Niagara Falls Partially Freezes

Niagara Falls, frozen mid-flow.⁰Proof that even the most powerful things in the world are allowed to pause… without losing who they are ❤️ Life lesson: you don’t stop being a waterfall just because you’re temporarily iced 😉 Happy Sunday 📷: Pic and Video taken today pic.twitter.com/l5jL4z75Me — Yogi (@abhiyogi) February 1, 2026

Videos and Photos as Niagara Falls Partially Freezes

