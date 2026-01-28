Hundreds of residents turned to McCarren Park in New York's Brooklyn to participate in a massive, community-wide snowball fight as the city sat under a blanket of white amid a major winter storm in the US. While the storm paralyzed the city's infrastructure and grounded thousands of flights, the scene in North Brooklyn was one of "playful chaos," providing a rare communal release for a city braced for disaster. The event saw participants of all ages braving sub-zero wind chills to engage in a friendly but high-energy battle. While the city’s transit system struggled and officials urged residents to stay indoors, the scene in Brooklyn was one of playful resilience. US Winter Storm Death Toll: 30 People Dead Due to Severe Winter Storms As More Freezing Cold Pummels America.

Snowball Fight in New York:

WATCH ❄️ Massive snowball fight in McCarren Park, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/cROsnpxaO2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

