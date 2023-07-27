In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a restaurant staff surprises their 64-year-old co-worker with a birthday cake. Leo, who had not had a birthday cake in years, was moved to tears after the staff surprised him. The staff is seen singing a Happy Birthday song to Leo in the viral video. "Aww, Leo was so happy to get a cake for his birthday. It’s the little things that make life special [sic]," read the caption of the heartwarming video shared by Majically News on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Leo ! Great co-workers [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Family Surprises 32-Year-Old Autistic Man With a Birthday Party, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews)

