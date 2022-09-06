Onam 2022 is being celebrated in the state of Kerala with full pomp and show. Amidst the grand celebrations, a viral video surfaced on the internet that showed an SBI employee dressed as King Mahabali in Kerala's Thalassery branch . The State Bank of India (SBI) staff served the customers while dressed as the noblest ruler who is known to arrive annually during the Onam festival. His sweet dedication to the auspicious festival won hearts as social media users applauded him for the traditional makeover!

Watch Viral Video of SBI Staff Dressed as King Mahabali:

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022

