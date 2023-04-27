A video of an alligator snapping turtle from an aquarium has been shared online and it is too scary. The turtle is waiting for a snack to feast on but its appearance is very scary. Not sure where the video is from but it looks much different from any other turtles, a rather dangerous-looking one.

Check the video here:

An alligator snapping turtle waiting for a snack to swim by... pic.twitter.com/1baHt3JLwA — Scary Underwater (@WaterlsScary) April 25, 2023

