What Is the New X (Twitter) Handle of Cockroach Janta Party After Its Official Account Got Banned in India?
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) resurfaced on X within hours after its original account was withheld in India on Thursday. The parody movement mocked critics through fresh posts and claimed the blocking was linked to its growing popularity online. Founder Abhijeet Dipke called the action “expected” as discussions around the group continued trending across social media.
A new X account linked to the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) surfaced within hours after its original handle was withheld in India on Thursday, May 21, as the parody movement continued gaining traction online. The new CJP X handle goes by username @Cockroachisback. Soon after returning to the platform, the account posted messages mocking critics, including one that read, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol”. Another post shared screenshots comparing the Instagram follower counts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CJP, captioned: “The reason why they blocked us.” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the blocking, calling it “expected” while sharing a screenshot showing the original account had been withheld in India. Cockroach Janta Party X Account Blocked in India: Details Here.
CJP New X Account
Follow now! https://t.co/cP2UHq4akq
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).