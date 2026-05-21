What Is the New X (Twitter) Handle of Cockroach Janta Party After Its Official Account Got Banned in India?

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A new X account linked to the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) surfaced within hours after its original handle was withheld in India on Thursday, May 21, as the parody movement continued gaining traction online. The new CJP X handle goes by username @Cockroachisback. Soon after returning to the platform, the account posted messages mocking critics, including one that read, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol”. Another post shared screenshots comparing the Instagram follower counts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CJP, captioned: “The reason why they blocked us.” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the blocking, calling it “expected” while sharing a screenshot showing the original account had been withheld in India. Cockroach Janta Party X Account Blocked in India: Details Here.

CJP New X Account

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Abhijeet Dipke). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).