Cockroach Janta Party X Account Blocked in India: Details Here

Mumbai, May 21: The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has blocked the official account of the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) in India following a legal demand from the Indian government. The suspension, which took effect early Thursday, May 21, restricts users with Indian IP addresses from viewing the account's profile or posts. Visitors attempting to access the page are currently met with a standard notice stating that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand. How To Join Cockroach Janta Party? List of 4 Requirements.

Cockroach Janta Party Blocked on X After Overtaking BJP on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

What Is Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a hyper-ironic, meme-driven satirical political movement in India that has rapidly transformed from an online joke into a massive digital rebellion. Describing itself as a "political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth", the CJP holds up a mirror to Indian democracy through biting wit and parodies. Despite its humorous tone, the party has struck a chord by releasing a formal five-point manifesto that addresses serious issues like government transparency, the right to information (RTI), and post-retirement rewards for judges, while setting hilarious, tongue-in-cheek eligibility criteria for members, who must be "unemployed, lazy, and chronically online."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (@cockroachjantaparty)

Who Is Behind the Cockroach Janta Party?

The movement was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) social media volunteer who was completing his master's degree in public relations at Boston University. Dipke launched the CJP as a direct, furious reaction to a controversial remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing.

The Chief Justice reportedly compared certain unemployed youth who turn to social media and activism to "cockroaches" and "parasites of society." Deeply hurt that the custodian of the Constitution would use such demeaning language against citizens expressing their opinions, Dipke decided to reclaim the insult, creating a digital platform to give a loud, defiant voice to India's frustrated, unemployed, and ignored youth.

What started as a flash-in-the-pan joke has achieved unprecedented, record-breaking popularity on Instagram, completely breaking the Indian political internet. In less than a week, the CJP's Instagram handle exploded to over 13 million followers with just a handful of posts, remarkably overtaking the official Instagram following of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - the world's largest political organization by membership. Cockroach Janta Party Gets TMC Boost As Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad Join Amid Row Over CJI Remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Its mix of hyper-relatable Gen-Z humor, sharp anti-establishment memes, and commentary on systemic issues like exam leaks has driven over 600,000 formal "member registrations" on its website. The page has become such a viral phenomenon that major mainstream politicians, activists, and high-profile leaders have publicly interacted with it, cementing the "Cockroach Janta Party" as a historic moment in digital political satire.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).