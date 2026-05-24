18-Year-Old Yan Ziyi Records Second-Longest Women's Javelin Throw Ever With 71.74m (Watch Video)
Yan Ziyi throws marks the second-longest throw in women's javelin history, trailing only the long-standing world record of 72.28 metres set by Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic in 2008.
18-year-old Yan Ziyi has produced an astonishing performance at the 2026 Xiamen Diamond League, recording a monumental throw of 71.74 metres. Competing on home soil just one day after her 18th birthday, the reigning world under-20 champion unleashed the historic effort on her very first attempt of the competition, comfortably securing first place. Yan's incredible opening mark shattered the world under-20 record, the Diamond League record, and the senior Asian record in a single moment. It marks the second-longest throw in women's javelin history, trailing only the long-standing world record of 72.28 metres set by Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic in 2008. Watch Video: Gurindervir Singh Becomes Fastest Indian Ever With Historic 10.09s 100m Sprint.
18-Year-Old Yan Ziyi Creates History
71.74m!!🤯🤯
World U20 Record ☑️
National Record ☑️
Diamond League Record ☑️
No. 2 Alltime ☑️
18-year-old Ziyi Yan 🇨🇳 unleashes a massive 71.74m in the first round of the women's Javelin at the Xiamen Diamond League!pic.twitter.com/tgYAhPepmV
— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 23, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).