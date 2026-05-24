Watch Video: Gurindervir Singh Becomes Fastest Indian Ever With Historic 10.09s 100m Sprint

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Gurindervir Singh has rewritten Indian athletics history, winning the men's 100m gold at the 2026 National Federation Cup in Ranchi. Clocking an unprecedented 10.09 seconds, the 25-year-old became the first Indian to ever break the 10.10-second barrier. The achievement followed a fierce two-day rivalry. On Friday, Singh initially set a national record with 10.17s, only for Animesh Kujur to edge past at 10.15s minutes later. However, Singh stormed to victory in Saturday's final, cementing his status as India's fastest man and successfully securing his Commonwealth Games qualification. Vishal TK Becomes First Indian To Record Sub-45 Seconds in 400m Sprint.

Gurindervi Singh Creates History

📸 #GurindervirSingh clinches the gold medal in the men’s 100m event at the 2026 Athletics Federation Cup, with a new national record timing of 10.09 seconds. #IndianAthletics #AthleticsIndia #AFI @YASMinistry II @MIB_India II @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/vG9TmJx7xU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 24, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).