Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar would be in action in the Women's Doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1 event on Thursday, September 2. The event has a start time of 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website:

Check tweet:

🚨 Schedule Alert 🚨 New Day, New Sport, New Event Check out #TeamIndia's schedule for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics for 2 Sept Continue to send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India to encourage our hard working players#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Nxcf7kv3CK — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)