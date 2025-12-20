Currently enjoying a purple patch with the bat, Virat Kohli hit the nets running ahead of Delhi's upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign. A day after being named in Delhi's squad for the first two VHT matches, Kohli sweated it out in the nets, practising an array of shots against net bowlers. The VHT is crucial for Kohli, who will want to maintain his form ahead of India's ODI series against visiting New Zealand commencing next month. The former India captain will play his first VHT match after 2010, and will be in action against Andhra and Gujarat on December 24 and December 26, respectively. Check out Kohli's net session below ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan To Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj Ahead of New Zealand ODIs (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Sweats It Out In Nets

Virat Kohli gearing up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uue7hpnaJL — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) December 20, 2025

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