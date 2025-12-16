Ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 starting next month, which includes ODIs, India's ace batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vridavan on December 16. This visit comes after Kohli's reportedly meeting with Lionel Messi in New Delhi on December 15 was cancelled due to unforeseen conditions. Kohli and Sharma have often visited Premanand Ji Maharaj over the past year or so, highlighting the couple's move to a more spiritual path. Kohli's next international assignment will be India's three-ODI series starting in January 2026. Virat Kohli Confirms Availability to DDCA, Ace India Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Sources.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj

Virat Kohli और Anushka Sharma मिलने आए पूज्य महाराज जी से pic.twitter.com/ND93dlFdwu — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) December 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)