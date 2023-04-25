Axar Patel was the winner of the Man of the Match award in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023. The all-rounder was good with the bat, scoring 34 of as many deliveries with four balls. With the ball, he was brilliant as he took two wickets while conceding just 21 runs in a low-scoring contest. His two wickets included Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram, as his efforts helped Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs. David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Feet, Hugs Him Ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Axar Patel Wins Man of the Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)