Delhi Capitals captain David Warner was seen touching Bhuvneshwar Kumar's feet ahead of the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match has been dubbed as David Warner's return to Hyderabad after having played for SRH for many memorable years in the IPL. And Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was an integral part of that David Warner-led side, saw the Australian's friendly gesture before the match started. The two then hugged each other and shook hands. IPL 2023: ‘My Best Is Yet to Come’, Says Chennai Super Kings Batter Ajinkya Rahane After Match-Winning Fifty Against KKR.

David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Feet

