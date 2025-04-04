Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg spinner Digvesh Rathi performed his signature "notebook celebration" after dismissing Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the ninth over. Digvesh Rathi bowled a good length delivery outside off stump. Naman Dhir tried to flick, but he missed out completely. The ball shattered his off-stump. Naman departed after scoring 46 runs off 24 balls with the help of seven boundaries. In the previous encounter against Punjab Kings, Digvesh was fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point by the IPL for performing the notebook celebration after removing Priyansh Arya. Hardik Pandya Becomes First-Ever Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Digvesh Rathi Performs ‘Notebook Celebration’

Knocks over Naman Dhir, brings out his ✍ celebration! 🔥 Box-office stuff from Digvesh Rathi 👌 #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/jkCtfCG98a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

