Hardik Pandya scripted history as he became the first captain in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul. The Mumbai Indians captain achieved this feat during the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4. Hardik Pandya bowled superbly in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match, picking up the wickets of Aiden Markram (53), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0). This was his first five-wicket haul, not just in the IPL but also in T20 cricket. Hardik Pandya has been amongst the wickets in IPL 2025 and this performance will surely boost his confidence. Rishabh Pant Wicket Video: Watch Hardik Pandya Dismiss Lucknow Super Giants Captain With Corbin Bosch Taking Spectacular Catch During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Becomes First IPL Captain to Take IPL Fifer

Meet the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍 in #TATAIPL history to take a 5️⃣-wicket haul 🫡#MI skipper Hardik Pandya shines with the ball against #LSG with his maiden TATA IPL Fifer 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HHS1Gsaw71#LSGvMI | @mipaltan | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/QGB6ySKRBi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)