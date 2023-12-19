KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was all smiles at the auction table when KKR secured the winning bid for star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc. As the IPL 2024 entered in it's most important set of all-rounders and fast bowlers, an intense bidding war broke out between KKR and GT for Starc. In the end KKR could secure his services for a whopping 24.75 Crore. Throughout the bidding, Gambhir pushed for the bid and when it was finally done, he looked happy. Fans loved him smiling on the table and took to social media to react on it. 'Ami KKR' Mitchell Starc Reacts After Becoming Most Expensive Player in IPL History (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Smiling

The smile from Gambhir when KKR got Starc....!!!! pic.twitter.com/VHrxGcRNt3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023

Reactions From Gautam Gambhir

Reactions from Gautam Gambhir after getting Mitchell Starc for a record 24.75 Crores. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/EnDO9GRoxk — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) December 19, 2023

Even Gambhir is Smiling

Gambhir's Smile Say It All

