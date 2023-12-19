The IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share the reactions to Mitchell Starc joining them ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Mitchell Starc mentioned that he is "Thrilled" to join the KKR side and experience the home fans and the home crowd, the atmosphere most importantly. He winded up the video by saying the signature words "Ami KKR". IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Shahrukh Khan Sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 7.40 Crore, Sameer Rizvi Goes to CSK.

Watch Video here

