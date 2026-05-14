Fans React After Virender Sehwag Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah' During Live IPL 2026 Show
While discussing MI’s struggling bowling attack, Sehwag made a verbal blunder but corrected himself instantly. Despite the swift correction, the clip went viral, drawing sharp criticism from fans on social media.
Virender Sehwag has sparked social media backlash after accidentally referring to Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah as ‘Chumrah’ during a live Cricbuzz show ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 clash. While discussing MI’s struggling bowling attack, Sehwag made a verbal blunder but corrected himself instantly. Despite the swift correction, the clip went viral, drawing sharp criticism from fans who viewed the remark as disrespectful to India’s premier fast bowler. X users slammed the former opener, with some labelling the mistake intentional. Others defended Sehwag, citing it as a simple slip of the tongue. Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario if PBKS vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain in Dharamshala.
Virender Sehwag's Viral Video
Blud really said Chumrah ?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nHibhVXdh0
— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) May 14, 2026
'Most Egoistic Self-Centric Creature'
He is the most egoistic self centric creature in Indian cricket period🫡
— jaquenhagar 🚩 (@kiranaksha61219) May 14, 2026
Fan Gives It Back!
Chirendra Chewag 😭😭
— Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (@dew4382) May 14, 2026
'Bro is Unhinged'
Bro is unhinged
— stutibackup (@stutibackup1) May 14, 2026
'No Way'
No way 😭
— Beastone8 (@Beast_1040) May 14, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).