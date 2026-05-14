Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario if PBKS vs MI is Washed Out Due to Rain in Dharamshala

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) find themselves at a crossroads in their IPL 2026 campaign as they prepare to host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium today, 14 May. Despite a dominant start to the season where they went undefeated in seven matches, the franchise has suffered four consecutive defeats, most recently a three-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at this same venue. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026.

The fixture is now a must-win for Shreyas Iyer’s men, but local weather warnings suggest that the match result may be influenced by factors beyond the players' control. A yellow alert for thunderstorms remains in place for the region, raising questions about the playoff implications if the game is abandoned without a result.

Dharamshala Weather Forecast

Meteorological reports from Shimla have placed the Kangra Valley under a "Yellow Alert" for Thursday, with scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorms predicted during the match hours. There is currently a 55 per cent probability of precipitation in Dharamshala during the evening. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: RCB Claim Top-Spot As KKR's Chances Of Playoffs Come Down.

While the HPCA Stadium is equipped with a modern drainage system, a sustained downpour could prevent the minimum of five overs per side required to constitute a result. If the match is washed out, both teams will share one point each.

PBKS Points Table Standings and a Shared Point

As of 14 May, Punjab Kings sit in fourth place on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches. Mumbai Indians, conversely, have already been eliminated from the playoff race, sitting in ninth place with just 6 points.

A washout would move Punjab Kings to 14 points with two matches remaining. While this would temporarily keep them in the top four, it would allow their direct rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both on 12 points with games in hand, an opportunity to leapfrog them. For a team that can still mathematically reach 19 points, losing two potential points to rain would significantly diminish their chances of a top-two finish.

Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for Punjab Kings

The primary objective for PBKS remains reaching the 16-point mark, which usually secures a playoff berth.

With a Win: A victory tonight would take PBKS to 15 points, meaning they would only need one more win from their final two games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants to likely qualify.

With a Washout: Reaching 14 points via a washout would force PBKS to win both of their remaining fixtures to guarantee a spot. Relying on 15 total points would leave them vulnerable to the superior net run rates of the teams immediately below them.

With a Loss: A fifth straight defeat would leave them stranded on 13 points, making their final two matches virtual knockouts and ending their hopes of a top-two qualification spot. Dharamshala Weather Live Impact of Altitude and Conditions

If play is possible, the Dharamshala venue offers a unique challenge due to its 1,457-metre altitude, where the thin air typically allows the ball to travel further. However, the cooler mountain air, expected to be between 12°C and 18°C tonight, often provides early assistance to seam bowlers.

For PBKS, the focus will be on breaking their losing streak and capitalising on a Mumbai Indians side that has struggled for consistency throughout the season. However, the immediate priority for both captains will be the 19:00 IST toss, which may determine the strategy for a potentially shortened contest.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).