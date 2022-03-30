Australia Women take on West Indies Women in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2022. The AUS W vs WI W has a start time of 06:30 AM IST on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday). Star Sports 2/HD will telecast the AUS vs WI Women's cricket match while Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.

One step closer to glory! 😇 Who do you think will book a 🎟️ to the ICC #CWC22 Final in #AUSvWI? pic.twitter.com/wLG9jymZia — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)