The Bangladesh national cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 match campaign against the Hong Kong national cricket team on Thursday, September 11. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Yes, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the Asia Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans can watch the live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Yes, Sony Sports Network are the digital partners for the Asia Cup 2025 and will provide a live online streaming viewing option on their SonyLIV OTT platform, for which users will need to buy a subscription. FanCode also has live online streaming viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website, for a match pass worth INR 25 and a tour pass worth INR 189. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 To Be Cancelled? PIL Against IND vs PAK Match Filed In Supreme Court: Report.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍! 👊 Asia Cup 2025 gets underway tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACCMensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/dMX8fTgArs — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2025

