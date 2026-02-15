Cricket’s most anticipated rivalry, India vs Pakistan, is taking centre stage at the R. Premadasa Stadium. With a Super 8 spot on the line, fans worldwide are seeking ways to catch the action live. In India, the match is available via the JioHotstar app and website, with the television broadcast on Star Sports. For fans in Pakistan, PTV and Myco hold the TV rights, while digital streaming is accessible through Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The pitch had a story to say... Ishan Kishan wrote all over it! 🔥 The playing conditions could not deter him one bit today. 💪 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/wvexGXulWc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026

