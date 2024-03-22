Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. The CSK vs RCB high-octane match will be played in front of a packed crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Network had earlier acquired the broadcast rights of IPL 2024 and the CSK vs RCB match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans who want to CSK vs RCB free live streaming, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Telecast

Go King, Go King! 🎶👑@imVkohli preps for his 17th IPL season Will he lead the charge in @RCBTweets Bangalore's quest for the 🏆 Tune in to #CSKvRCB in #IPLOnStar FRI | MAR 22 | 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE only on Star Sports#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/SKCuTn23DK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 20, 2024

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online

The biggest cricket spectacle on planet Earth kicks off tonight. Catch #CSKvRCB, streaming free on #IPLonJioCinema from 6 PM tonight.#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/SOsB7sUIn7 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 22, 2024

