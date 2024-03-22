The IPL 2024 is upon us, and what better way to kickstart the tournament than to have two of the most popular teams go up against each other in the opening match? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to play out what promises to be a blockbuster of a clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The reigning champions have had a change of leadership, and the rising star Ruturaj Gaikwad will shoulder the weight of leading the team after the legendary MS Dhoni passes the baton. He will be pitted against his former CSK opening partner Faf du Plessis, who will look to lead the charge for RCB and get them off to a good start in pursuing a maiden IPL title. IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

CSK became one of the most successful sides in IPL history after winning the title for a record-equalling fifth time in 2023. The win did not come easy, as they had to fend off a spirited show from Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, in a rain-affected final. On the other hand, their opponents would hope that a change of name and logo would help them bring about a change in fortune as well. Du Plessis's side is one of the perennial underachievers in the history of the IPL, and they will look to take some inspiration from the WPL-winning women's team and go all the way this time. IPL 2024: Records Virat Kohli Can Topple During RCB vs CSK Clash.

Both teams ideally want to get off to a good start in this long tournament. CSK and RCB are well aware of the benefits of a solid start and, hence, will look to make an impact early on. This match will also witness the return of greats like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed his second child.

CSK Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.